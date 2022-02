Share

MEC Motara details key highlights from the Gauteng SOPA 2022

CNBC Africa puts the spotlight on the Gauteng State of the Province Address in this Focus On special. We highlight some infrastructure projects that were put on hold during the pandemic and find out what the Provincial Government is doing to get these projects back on track. Gauteng MEC Tasneem Motara joins CNBC Africa's Morwick Pietersen.

Tue, 22 Feb 2022 12:19:21 GMT