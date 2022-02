Share

MEC Parks Tau: Gauteng Province to prioritise job creation & economic development

CNBC Africa puts the spotlight on the Gauteng State of the Province Address in this Focus On special. We highlight some economic development strategies and how the Gauteng economic system accommodates unemployment, as well as fixing the issue of homelessness. Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development joins CNBC Africa's Morwick Pietersen.

Tue, 22 Feb 2022 13:36:46 GMT