Meetings Africa : Business Events as primary agents for a post-pandemic economic recovery & renewal

After two years of travel bans and the absence of international business events, Meetings Africa is back for its 17th edition. Meetings Africa 2022 kickstarted this under the theme 'Shared Minds, Shared Economies'. A panel of industry experts discuss Business Events as primary agents for a post-pandemic economic recovery and renewal, and share a global and African perspective to re-start economies after the impact of Covid-19.

Fri, 04 Mar 2022 12:20:05 GMT