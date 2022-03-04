Share

Meetings Africa : Business Events as primary agents for a post-pandemic economic recovery & renewal

After two years of travel bans and the absence of international business events, Meetings Africa is back for its 17th edition. Meetings Africa 2022 kickstarted this under the theme 'Shared Minds, Shared Economies'. A panel of industry experts discuss Business Events as primary agents for a post-pandemic economic recovery and renewal, and share a global and African perspective to re-start economies after the impact of Covid-19.
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 12:20:05 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.