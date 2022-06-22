Share

Mighty Jaxx: How this 32-year-old unboxed his love for toys into a multimillion-dollar business

Jackson Aw is the founder of Mighty Jaxx, a designer toy company that has partnered with some of the biggest visual artists and global brands worldwide, producing collectibles that reflect pop culture and trendy designs. To date, Mighty Jaxx has raised around $40 million, valuing the company at over $200 million. Its investors include Chinese conglomerate Tencent, KB investment, which is owned by one of South Korea's largest banks, and Tokopedia investor East Ventures. Watch the video to find out this Singapore entrepreneur propelled his $20,000-dollar start-up to a multimillion-dollar international toy empire. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 10:00:30 GMT