Mining Indaba: Absa’s Craig Brewer unpacks M&A activity in SA’s mining industry

For the first time in two years, the Mining Indaba is a live event in Cape Town, attracting leaders and role players in the mining community to look into the future under the theme. Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transitions, ESG, and the Economies. In this Focus on Mining Indaba 2022 episode, CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Craig Brewer, Managing Director: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking about M&A, banks and big mining houses, demand for coal, load-shedding and long-term funding strategies.

Wed, 11 May 2022 09:18:12 GMT