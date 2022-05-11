Share

Mining Indaba: IDC’s Tshokolo Nchoncho on the future of mining & the importance of inclusivity

The Mining Indaba, held as a live event in Cape Town this week, focused on the theme Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transitions, ESG, and the Economies. In this Focus on Mining Indaba 2022 episode, CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer speaks to Tshokolo Nchoncho, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation, about the future of mining including an increased focus on minerals, decarbonisation strategies, transition to renewable energies, and the importance of inclusivity and integration.

Wed, 11 May 2022 09:00:13 GMT