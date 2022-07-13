Share

MoU signed to strengthen collaboration between Somalia and Rwanda

The last three decades have been particularly difficult for Somalia. Since the 2012 establishment of the Federal Government of Somalia, a number of structural reforms have been put in place to boost domestic business and foreign direct investments in Somalia. The Somalia Investment Promotion Office and the Rwanda Development Board just signed an MoU to strengthen investment cooperation between Rwanda and Somalia. Mohamed Dubo, the Director of Somalia Investment Promotion Office shares more on the MoU and the work being done to make Somalia an investment destination in this exclusive interview with CNBC Africa.

