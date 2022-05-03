MTN Uganda’s Q1 2022 pretax profit up 20% on robust data sales￼

KAMPALA, May 3 (Reuters) – Uganda’s largest telecommunications firm MTN Uganda MTNU.UG said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profits jumped by a fifth from the same period of last year, partly boosted by higher data sales.

In the first three months of this year the firm’s pretax profit rose 20.2% to 143.7 billion shillings ($40.65 million) from the same quarter in 2021, as revenue from internet connection data ballooned 45% to 115.6 billion.

“We continued to drive digital inclusion and affordability by reducing the price of our lower-tier internet bundle packages,” the firm said in commentary accompanying the results.

MTN Uganda, which is majority owned by South Africa’s MTN Group MTNJ.J, listed its shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) in December after a deeply undersubscribed initial public offering.