Share

Naira drops to ₦416/$1 in I&E window

Despite a modest supply of foreign exchange by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Naira depreciated against the dollar by 6 basis point to 416 to a dollar at the I & E window. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Bonds trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss market performance at the fixed income and FX markets this week.

Fri, 25 Feb 2022 14:08:42 GMT