Naira falls to ₦425/$ in IEFX market

The naira slipped further against the greenback to 425 naira at the Investor and Exporter FX window and fell nearly three naira to 421 naira against the dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing window. Traders at Access Bank say they expect rates to take the same stature today as the second half of this year kicks in. Uzor Anakebe, an FX Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities in the fixed income and FX markets in Nigeria.

Fri, 01 Jul 2022 12:08:13 GMT