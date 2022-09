Share

Naira hits new lows as CBN begins CRR debits

The naira hit new lows at the parallel market at 734 naira to the dollar as the Central Bank begins to mop liquidity from banks to reduce speculative use of funds. Olamofe Mathew, Sell Side Analyst, EDC Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 14:16:30 GMT