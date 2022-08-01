Share

Nairobi Securities Exchange: 2022 mid-year market review

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has rebounded from a dreadful first-half of 2022 as easing rate rise expectations in the US and scramble for falling stocks fuelled a rally in July. Market capitalisation increased by Sh259 billion in July to Sh2.198 trillion driven by local investors snapping shares dumped by foreigners that shifted capital to safe havens abroad. Erick Mokaya, Founder of Mwango Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 01 Aug 2022 15:08:49 GMT