Navigating Nigeria’s foreign exchange challenge

The Central Bank of Nigeria says it disbursed about $7.6 billion into the official foreign exchange market between January and May this year through sales to authorised dealers. Oluseyi Akinbi, the MD of Zedcap Partners joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics at play in Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 13:13:04 GMT