Navigating The E-bike Boom With America’s Outdated Infrastructure

E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. and are even outpacing the electric and hybrid car sales. However, they're also more dangerous than traditional bicycles. While some blame e-bikes' speed for the increase in injuries, others blame America's car-centric infrastructure. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 2:05 Chapter 1 4:24 Chapter 2 7:50 Chapter 3 Produced by: Liam Mays Edited by: Liam Mays Camera: Liam Mays, Katie Brigham Supervising producer: Jeniece Pettitt Graphics: Mallory Brangan
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 16:00:19 GMT
