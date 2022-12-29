Navigating The E-bike Boom With America’s Outdated Infrastructure
E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. and are even outpacing the electric and hybrid car sales. However, they're also more dangerous than traditional bicycles. While some blame e-bikes' speed for the increase in injuries, others blame America's car-centric infrastructure.
