New African payments system for cross-border deals negotiating with more banks

NAIROBI, Jan 25 (Reuters) – A new pan-African payments system created to facilitate trade on the continent is negotiating with more central and commercial banks to join the platform, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) launched in the six-nation West African Monetary Zone, including Nigeria, earlier this month, with six central banks and 15 commercial banks. The system is a joint initiative of the continental free trade area, the African Union, Afreximbank and African central banks. Afreximbank has invested “massively” in the platform, its CEO Mike Ogbalu said, without giving a figure. “Most commercial banks want to join fast,” Ogbalu said. “There is also growing appetite from central banks as they see the need for PAPSS in intra-African trade, which eventually will stabilize their currencies.”

He said the organisation was talking to other regional economic communities running payment systems, such as the six-nation East African Community, but declined to give details of specific banks with which negotiations are taking place. Read more: Sudan to get $700 million of funding from Afreximbank next week The platform aims to boost trade in the Ghana-headquartered African Continental Free Trade Area, cutting transaction times across borders by allowing commercial banks to deal directly and saving the continent an estimated $5 billion in costs annually. Currently, a trader’s bank has to route a cross-border payment through a correspondent bank or two in the United States or Europe before it gets to the recipient’s bank, which takes a minimum of three to five days, with charges at every point.