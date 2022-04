Share

NGX All-Share index at 9.5% YTD

The Nigerian equities market All-Share index is up 9.5 per cent Year to Date. Meanwhile, it appears the Zenith Bank board resolution is having an impact on the market at midday today as the Bank was among the top stock by value. Muktar Mohammed, Capital Market Analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 06 Apr 2022 14:34:28 GMT