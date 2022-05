Share

NGX All Share Index up 13% QTD

Nigeria's equities market started the week on a negative note as the NGX All Share Index was down 0.3 per cent on Monday. So Far this quarter the Nigerian bourse is up 13 per cent, with strong performances from the Consumer Goods, Oil and Gas indexes. Luke Ofojebe, Head of Research at Vetiva Capital, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the market drivers.

Tue, 17 May 2022 14:21:05 GMT