Share

NGX fixed income market cap hits ₦21.4trn in March

The market capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange Limited Fixed Income rose to 21.4 trillion naira at the close of transactions in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has warned Deposit Money Banks against circulating mutilated currency notes. Emmanuel Odiaka, the CEO of Ecob Capital, joins CNBC Africa to discuss these stories

Tue, 05 Apr 2022 14:18:49 GMT