Nigeria All Share Index up 10.5% YTD

Analysts say they expect the negative sentiments at the Nigerian equities market to persist as investors position for dividend payout by listed companies. With the Year to Date All Share Index at 10.5 per cent, Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investment, joins CNBC Africa to give a sense of what to expect from the market.

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 14:27:10 GMT