Share

Nigeria auctions ₦225BN FGN bond

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office has offered three new FGN bonds valued at 225 billion naira for subscription by auction. The auction which holds today will be in 3 batches of 75 billion naira. Damilare Ojo, Research Analyst at Meristem, joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the fixed Income market is reacting to this.

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 14:14:51 GMT