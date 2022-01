Share

Nigeria earnings hit full swing

Year-to-date returns for Nigeria's equities weakened to 7.7 per cent after the all-Share index fell 1.1 per cent on Thursday. Will the equities market bounce back as more earnings pour in? Ayodeji Ebo, Head of Retail Investment at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments for equities and more.

Fri, 28 Jan 2022 14:09:03 GMT