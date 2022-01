Share

Nigeria NLG to boost domestic market gas supply by 100%

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited says it plans to commence the supply of 100 per cent of its LPG production to the Nigerian market. Will this add to the much-needed growth of the domestic LPG market? Felix Ekundayo, Managing Director at Asiko Energy, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 14:39:58 GMT