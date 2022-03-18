Nigeria offers premium to raise $1.25 bln Eurobond

LAGOS/ABUJA, March 17 (Reuters) – Nigeria has priced a $1.25 billion Eurobond issue at 8.375%, its debt office said on Thursday, a premium compared to existing tenors as the country sought to raise cash to fund a costly petrol subsidy scheme in the face of limited oil revenue.

The latest debt issue marks Nigeria’s eight outing on the Eurobond market after it sold a $4 billion debt in September and had been considering more issues before fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant led it to shelve plans.Read full story

“The choice to go ahead with the Eurobond issue in the current adverse market conditions is likely connected to continued force majeure reducing oil revenue, while retained fuel subsidies are spiralling in tandem with the higher oil price,” said Mark Bohlund, senior analyst at Redd Intelligence.

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told Reuters on Monday that Nigeria planned to tap 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) this month or next of the money it raised in a eurobond sale last year and target more local borrowing in 2022 to help fund its costly petrol subsidies as oil prices rise.Read full story