Nigeria raises $1.2bn through Eurobonds

Nigeria has issued a $1.2 billion seven-year Eurobond in the International Capital Market at about 8.4 per cent per annum. Meanwhile, the Debt Management Office says Nigeria's total debt stock stood at 39.6 trillion naira as of December 2021. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss stories impacting the fixed income market.

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 12:21:29 GMT