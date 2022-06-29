Nigeria raises $482 mln from marginal oilfield licences, regulator says

ABUJA, June 28 (Reuters) – Nigeria has raised more than 200 billion naira ($482 million) from the issuance of oil prospecting licences after it offered 57 fields for bidding, the petroleum regulator said on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said over 70% of the awardees have fully paid for their licences, two years after bids were sought for the oil blocks. It did not say how many licences were issued. Read full story

Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks located onshore or in shallow waters and are typically developed by local companies.

The NUPRC, which was established last year after Nigeria passed a new petroleum law, said 30 oil fields were awarded between 1999 to 2010, with 17 producing. The latest round of 57 oilfields began in 2020.