Nigeria raises interest rate to 13% (Full Speech)

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has raised the Monetary Policy Rate by 150 basis points to 13 percent from 11.5 percent. Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, at the end of the two-day meeting, stressed that the move is in response to the global inflationary pressures.

Tue, 24 May 2022 16:24:04 GMT