Nigeria says it is not restructuring its debt, can meet obligations

LAGOS, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Nigeria is not restructuring its debt, the country’s Debt Management Office (DMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The country is exploring bond buy-back and bond exchanges to manage its debt liability, the office said in the statement, and it assured investors and creditors that it would “meet all its debt obligations.”

On Wednesday, Bloomberg news quoted Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed as saying the country was exploring debt restructuring, but the DMO said her comments were taken out of context.

Instead, the DMO said Nigeria is spreading out debt maturities and refinancing short-term debt using long-term debt instruments.