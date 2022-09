Share

Nigeria suspends 5% excise duty on telecom services

Nigeria has suspended the planned five per cent excise duty on telecommunications services. Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company says that the cost of petrol will rise to 462 naira per litre once subsidy on PMS is removed. Johnson Chukwu, the CEO of Cowry Asset Management, joins CNBC Africa to discuss these stories.

Thu, 08 Sep 2022 19:16:20 GMT