Nigerian cement makers FY earnings impress

The 2021 full-year earnings for cement manufacturers in Nigeria show impressive growth as Dangote Cement recorded revenue growth of 1.4 trillion naira. Meanwhile, Lafarge also saw a surge in its profit by 65 percent to 51 billion naira. Gbolahan Ologunro, a Research Analyst at Cordros Securities, joins CNBC Africa to discuss these results.

Thu, 03 Mar 2022 14:56:27 GMT