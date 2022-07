Share

Nigerian equities continue bearish run

The bearish sentiment in the Nigerian equities market has trimmed the NGX All Share Index year-to-date performance to 18.1 per cent. Analysts at Parthian Securities say they expect the sell pressure to continue as investors exit the equities market for safer haven. Abimbola Adeoye, Senior Investment Broker at Parthian Securities, joins CNBC Africa to look at activities in the market.

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 14:09:03 GMT