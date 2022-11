Share

Nigerian equities continue negative YTD run

Analysts at Norrenberger say investors are seeking safer haven in the fixed income market, which has led to the continued selloff in banking and telecom stocks in the Nigerian equities market. With inflation at 21.1 per cent, how is the market responding? Tijani Oladipupo, Head, Norrenberger Advisory Partners, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 14:23:41 GMT