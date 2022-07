Share

Nigeria’s inflation jumps to 18.6% in June

Nigeria’s inflation rate in the month of June surged further to 18.6 per cent, the highest level in over 5 years. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion and an update on activities in the fixed income market.

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 14:13:30 GMT