Nigeria’s MPC raises MPR by 150 BPS to 15.5%: Post Analysis

Nigeria’s monetary policy committee in a unanimous vote raised the Monetary Policy Rate by 150 basis points to 15.5 per cent continuing with its hawkish stance. Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele insists a further tightening of the rate is the most appropriate move to stabilize the economy and rein-in inflation. Tilewa Adebajo CEO of CFG Advisory and Lourens Harmse, Head of Africa Trading at Rand Merchant Bank share their reactions to the decision.
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 15:41:33 GMT
