Share

Nigeria’s MPC retains monetary policy rate at 11.5%: Post Analysis

Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to hold all policy parameters in its first meeting of the year. The MPC maintained that a hold stance remains desirable at the moment as it signals the realisation of the fragility of Nigeria's growth recovery. CNBC Africa analysed this decision with Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and Member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Kola Karim, Chairman Shoreline group and Tilewa Adebajo, CEO, CFG Advisory.

Tue, 25 Jan 2022 15:23:44 GMT