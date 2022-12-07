Nigeria’s president says no intimidation in upcoming presidential election

ABUJA, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Nigeria will not allow intimidation to gain votes in next February’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday.

Nigerians will head to the polls on Feb. 25 to select a successor to Buhari, who cannot run because the constitution does not permit him to serve more than two consecutive terms.

Veteran Bola Tinubu from Buhari’s ruling All Progressives Congress party, main opposition People’s Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi from the smaller Labour Party are the main contenders.

Past elections have been marred by deadly violence and intimidation, ballot snatching, vote buying and allegations of rigging, which have dented the credentials of a country that emerged from decades of military rule in 1999.