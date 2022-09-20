West Africa

Nigeria’s public debt rises to $103 billion in second quarter

PUBLISHED: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 14:14:43 GMT
Camillus Eboh
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian naira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, September 10, 2018. Picture taken September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Illustration/File Photo

ABUJA, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s total public debt rose 3% to $103.3 billion in the second quarter of this year, largely driven by local borrowing to finance the budget deficit, the Debt Management Office (DMO)said.

Nigeria’s deficit has grown this year due to the high cost of a fuel subsidy at a time when oil revenue has fallen due to crude theft and vandalism of pipelines.

The DMO said in its latest data, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, that public debt increased from $100.07 billion as of March this year to $103.3 billion by the end of June.

Although the debt constitutes 23% of the country’s gross domestic product – within the government’s self-imposed limit of 40% – Nigeria’s debt repayment costs are rising while revenues are shrinking.

Between January and April, Nigeria spent more money to service its debt than it raised as revenue. Read full story

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by MacDonald DzirutweEditing by Mark Potter)

