Nigeria’s Senate summons central bank chief over ‘free fall of the naira’

Godwin Emefiele, governor of Nigeria’s central bank, speaks during the Nigeria Capital Markets and Banking Forum in London, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The Nigerian government is looking to plug a 2017 budget deficit that it forecast at 2.3 trillion naira, or 2.2 percent of GDP following a revenue shortfall caused by the decline of output and price of oil, its main export. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Senate passed a motion on Wednesday to summon Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele over the “free fall of the naira” and called on the central bank to urgently intervene.

The naira has fallen to successive record lows on the parallel market due to dollar scarcity since July last year after the central bank stopped forex sales to retail currency traders to ease pressure on reserves and support the official market. The move funnelled demand to the unofficial market NGNP=, where the currency is freely traded. Lawmakers on Wednesday said the policy had “contributed to the excessive scarcity of forex in Nigeria,” the Senate president said in a statement. The currency has been trading within a range NGN= on the official market.

No date was set for the summon to be conducted by the senate’s committee on banking. The central bank did not respond to a request for comment. The naira NGNP= hit a record low of 695 naira per dollar on the black market on Wednesday, traders said, citing scarcity of foreign currency. Nigeria’s currency woes worsened after foreign investors fled as oil prices collapsed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, widening the country’s funding requirement. Oil prices have since recovered but investors are yet to return.