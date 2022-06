Share

Nigeria’s total debt hits N41.6tn in Q1’22

Nigeria's total public debt rose by just over two trillion naira to 41.6 trillion naira in the first quarter of the year. Meanwhile, about 167 billion naira will be rolled over in today’s treasury bills auction. Tolulope Senbanjo, Team Member, Treasury Department at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week market wrap.

Wed, 08 Jun 2022 12:01:16 GMT