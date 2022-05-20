Share

NSE market review

It's been another rough end to the week at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with the All-Share Index at 133.4. Kevin Ngige, Senior Equities Analyst at Genghis Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 20 May 2022 14:59:41 GMT
