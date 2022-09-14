Oil demand set to grow sharply next year, IEA says

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Global oil demand growth will rebound strongly next year as China eases COVID lockdowns, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, adding that an economic slowdown will pause growth only briefly at the end of this year.

The outlook preserves a relatively bullish view for robust growth next year despite economic headwinds, built on the expectation that China will get back to work while growth in air travel will boost jet fuel demand.

The IEA’s forecast of demand growth this year of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) is mostly concentrated in the first half of the year and is set to fall to nothing in the fourth quarter.

Offsetting the hit to demand by the economy, a switch from gas to oil for power generation will provide a 700,000 bpd boost in the last quarter of this year and the first of the next especially in Europe and the Middle East, the IEA said.