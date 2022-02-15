Share

Oil slips from 7-year high

Oil prices dropped from a seven-year high to around 94 dollars a barrel today. Victoria Ejugwu, Analyst at Vetiva Research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tue, 15 Feb 2022 14:14:48 GMT
