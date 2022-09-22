Share

One-on-one with AfDB’s Adesina on accelerating adaptation in Africa

The Global Centre on Adaptation and the African Development Bank are currently mobilizing $25 billion by the year 2025 to accelerate adaptation in Africa. The African Development Bank has already committed $12.5 billion of its own capital which is half of the funding required at the launch of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program. At the Africa Adaptation Summit in Rotterdam, President of the African Development Bank; Akinwumi Adesina says he wants global partners to meet Africa half-way.

