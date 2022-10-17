OPEC Sec-Gen says output cuts were pre-emptive

Oct 16 (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure.

Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the Oct. 5 decision to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) were a measure of its effectiveness.

“We welcome these statements and they are proof that the decision was correct,” he told reporters.

Asked about whether there would be a revision of the decision should market conditions change in the first six months of next year, Ghais said that OPEC+ decisions were always subject to revision.