OPEC Sec-Gen says output cuts were pre-emptive

PUBLISHED: Mon, 17 Oct 2022 09:23:55 GMT
Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Tolba, and Yasmin Hussin
Reuters
FILE PHOTO – Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais speaks during a meeting for the 62nd anniversary of the OPEC, at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Oct 16 (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure.

Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the Oct. 5 decision to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) were a measure of its effectiveness.

“We welcome these statements and they are proof that the decision was correct,” he told reporters.

Asked about whether there would be a revision of the decision should market conditions change in the first six months of next year, Ghais said that OPEC+ decisions were always subject to revision.

“The OPEC+ agreements always have flexibility … the ministers are always ready to take a plane and come to Vienna.”

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Tolba, and Yasmin Hussin; editing by John Stonestreet)

