Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Business Forum 2022

The Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Business Forum focused on the strength of the Commonwealth as a group of nations and highlighting the Commonwealth Advantage. This included a fireside chat between key public and private sectors, in discussion with His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, which will set the scene and ambition for the Business Forum 2022.

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 00:34:39 GMT