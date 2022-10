Share

OR Tambo SEZ: Accelerating SMEs within the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone

SMEs represent more than 90 per cent of all companies globally and create up to 80 per cent of jobs. This sector plays a major role in driving the economy, and there are many growth opportunities available within the OR Tambo SEZ. A panel of experts discuss ways in which SMEs can be supported to grow their businesses and expand their involvement in the OR Tambo SEZ.

