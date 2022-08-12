Share

OR Tambo SEZs: Aligning economic sustainability to the development of the OR Tambo SEZ

Special Economic Zones play a fundamental role in the continent’s economic future but with the current trends in global resource extraction, come concerns about the impact manufacturing practices have on the environment. It is incumbent on governments and economic zone developers to design and implement business practices that support a low-carbon environment whilst also driving sustainable growth. A panel of experts share information on the competitiveness of the O R Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) as a circular economy destination.

