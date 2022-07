Share

OR Tambo SEZs: Linking Export Opportunities to Africa and Beyond

Special Economic Zones were adopted by most African countries with the aim to attract foreign direct investment and achieve higher exports. The key to Special Economic Zones is location. A panel of experts will discuss the benefits of SEZs, expansion plans for the O R Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) and the benefits it presents for economic growth.

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 17:43:34 GMT