Parthian Securities: Telcos & banks to remain highly priced

As the month of September winds down, traders at Parthian Securities expect investors to trade cautiously but telecommunication and banking stocks will still remain highly priced. Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Senior Research Associate at the firm, joins CNBC Africa for a wrap of the trading week.

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 14:18:10 GMT