Share

People have talked about ‘flying cars’ for decades. Now they may actually happen

German company Lilium produces flying electric passenger drones. CNBC looks at the company’s testing site in Spain and whether so-called electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) — popularly dubbed flying cars can take off. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 12:00:00 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.