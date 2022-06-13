People have talked about ‘flying cars’ for decades. Now they may actually happen
German company Lilium produces flying electric passenger drones. CNBC looks at the company’s testing site in Spain and whether so-called electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) — popularly dubbed flying cars can take off.
