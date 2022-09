Share

PFI Capital: Bargain hunting to shape Nigerian equities

The Nigerian equities market is starting the week with bearish sentiments as the absence of a near-term catalyst is tilting overall market sentiments to the negative side. Analysts at PFI Capital say they expect some bargain hunting on attractively priced stocks this week. Olumide Sole, an Investment Analyst at PFI Capital, joins CNBC Africa to discuss market sentiments.

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 14:04:56 GMT